App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition uniting against BJP because it is strong: Nitin Gadkari

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections next year. The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, the minister said yesterday.

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Gadkari added.

The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.

"People will unite against a strong person. They are uniting against us (the BJP) because we are strong," Gadkari said at the executive meeting of the Federation of PTI Employees' Union here last night.

"We will sit in the opposition if not elected (to power). But we are going to emerge victorious. We have done a good job and we will retain power under Modiji's leadership," said the minister, who holds multiple portfolios, including shipping and water resources.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 01:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.