you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition to support Maharashtra government in tackling coronavirus: Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP leader also expressed the need to tell people that they need not panic over the virus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 11 said the opposition would cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease.

The BJP leader also expressed the need to tell people that they need not panic over the virus.

"We all need to take care in view of the coronavirus. But, at the same time there is need to ensure there is no panic. The opposition will cooperate with the government in this regard," Fadnavis told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Earlier speaking in the state Assembly, Fadnavis, who is leader of the opposition in the House, highlighted the matter of about one lakh used masks found in an open area in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on March 8.

Fadnavis claimed that the used masks were brought from other countries and washed for sale in the local market.

He demanded action against the guilty.

Speaker Nana Patole directed the government to probe the matter and take appropriate action.

So far, there are five confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on March 11.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:25 pm

