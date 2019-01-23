Opposition pledges support to 9-day dharna at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal likely to join: Report

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might join protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on January 30, Hindustan Times has reported.

The protests, expected to be attended by thousands of farmers, Dalits and ex-servicemen, are being held to express grievances with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

The report states that along with All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), Indian Ex-Servicemen Association and Young India have planned a nine-day long dharna, aimed at setting the agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The protests will address a new issue every day, such as unemployment, agrarian crisis and violence against women and minorities.

"Farmers, jawans and young people have been let down by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government. He made several promises in 2014, but sections of society are feeling cheated," former MP and general secretary of AIKS, Hannan Mollah, told the newspaper.

According to the report, major Opposition parties, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have pledged support to the protests.

The protests will end on February 7 with a march from Red Fort to Parliament. Over 50 student organisations and unions are expected to participate in the rally.

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Samwidhan reflects the aspirations of people who have a right to dignified employment," All India Students Association president Sucheta De told newspaper while talking about the slogan of the protests.

All India Kisan Congress general secretary Nana Patole had earlier told Moneycontrol that a rally of farmers will be organised at Rajghat on January 30. "On January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, there will be a programme held in Rajghat. Around 15,000 farmers from across the country will attend that event," Patole had said.