MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Opposition leaders meet to evolve strategy on Pegasus, other issues

About 14 parties were represented at the meeting held in the chamber of leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition sources said.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 11:47 AM IST
Illustration by Suneesh K.

Illustration by Suneesh K.


Opposition leaders from various parties, including the Congress, the DMK and the Trinamool Congress, met on Wednesday to evolve a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping row and other issues.


About 14 parties were represented at the meeting held in the chamber of leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, opposition sources said.


Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the discussions.


The parties whose leaders were present at the meeting also included the Samajwadi Party, the Shiv Sena, the National Conference, the NCP, CPM, RJD, CPI,  IUML,  RSP, VCK,and  the LJD.


Besides, Punjab MPs from the Congress and the Akali Dal staged a protest in Parliament complex in support of farmers seeking a repeal of the new agri laws.


The Lok Sabha functioned normally for the first time  on Tuesday when members of the opposition participated in the discussion on the Constitution Amendment bill to allow states to have their own lists of OBCs.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus snooping issue and have been disrupting the proceedings of the House for the past three weeks in support of their demand.

PTI
Tags: #India #Opposition leaders #Pegasus #Politics
first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:48 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

Simply Save | More competition in pension fund space will benefit NPS subscribers: PFRDA chief

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.