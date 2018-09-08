App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Opposition asks Shiv Sena, MNS to take part in Bharat Bandh

The Congress has given call for a nation-wide shut-down on September 10 in protest against rising fuel prices and inflation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition parties in Maharashtra appealed Saturday the Shiv Sena, an ally of the ruling BJP, to support the 'Bharat Bandh' against rising prices.

The Congress has given call for a nation-wide shut-down on September 10 in protest against rising fuel prices and inflation.

Addressing a press conference with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam here, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "MNS leader Raj Thackeray is calling for opposition unity. So we expect he will support this Bandh.

"It is also a great opportunity for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to give a jolt to the BJP government. If the financial capital (Mumbai) shuts down, it will be like the whole country shut down," Malik said.

related news

Nirupam said that state Congress chief Ashok Chavan is in touch with the Shiv Sena leader in this regard. "Petrol and diesel is costliest in Maharashtra. We have been demanding that fuels be brought under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but the government is not ready," Nirupam said.

Fuel prices will come down by 50 percent if brought under the GST, and the Centre has mopped up Rs 11 lakh crore by levying various cess and excise duties, he claimed.

Malik said the BJP is in power in 22 states and had it wished, it could have achieved consensus and brought fuel under the GST.

"The government used to levy a drought cess earlier (on petrol and diesel), but after the drought ended, the name of this cess was changed and it continues to be levied," he said.

Malik also alleged that the government, to compensate for loss of tax revenue due to the ban on sale of liquor along the highways, is increasing the cess on fuels.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 07:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.