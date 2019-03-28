App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | What the income support doles say about India’s job market

Since the masses cannot be given enough jobs, we must provide them bread and circuses

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

The Congress’s income support scheme lays bare a serious problem -- the Indian economy is simply not capable of providing jobs to new entrants into the workforce and to the underemployed trying to escape underemployment on unviable farms. Politicians of all hues have thrown up their hands and, instead of jobs, now promise more doles.

Consider the prime minister’s brave words in early 2015, when, flushed with a momentous victory, he declared in Parliament that MNREGA was a living memorial to the UPA government’s failures. What he meant was that instead of jobs, all the UPA government had done was give subsidies to the poor. Four years later, the spending on MNREGA is being proudly advertised as the highest ever, the government has announced a rather meaningless reservation policy for the upper castes and it has hurriedly started an income support scheme for small and marginal farmers.

And yet, in survey after survey, the latest being the one conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the masses have said their top priority is jobs. The government’s suppression of the NSSO data indicates that it has a lot to hide about the jobs situation. It knows it’s bad, which is why it is now rolling out sops for the masses.

related news

Of course, the inability to create good jobs is not just a failure of the present government, nor is it limited to India.

The assumption used to be that, with development, industrialisation and urbanisation would move surplus workers out of stagnant agriculture to more productive sectors. This used to be called the Lewisian transformation, after Arthur Lewis, the economist who propounded the theory.

Instead, what has happened is that as farms get subdivided into handkerchief-sized plots and as industrialisation fails to take off, migrant labour struggles to eke out a living from construction jobs or as pakoda vendors or security guards in cities.

These are low productivity, low wage, no-hope jobs. As urban theorist and historian Mike Davis wrote in his celebrated book ‘Planet of Slums’, vast shanty towns have proliferated in cities across the world where a marginalised population live precariously in sub-human conditions. The Lewisian transformation has now become a Lewsisian trap. The BJP’s chowkidaar slogan is a travesty. Nobody, given a choice, would be a chowkidaar.

It is true that several economies have managed to make the transformation to an industrialised economy in recent times, China being the shining example.

It is also true that reforms aimed at making the Indian economy more competitive will help, as economists are never tired of pointing out. But how much will they benefit the poor?

A recent paper by Nitin Bharti and Lucas Chancel of the World Inequality Lab says that since 1980, the top 0.1 per cent of earners in India captured a higher share of total growth than the entire bottom half of the Indian population, while the top 1 percent received a higher share of total growth than the middle 40 percent of the population.

India, unlike the East Asian nations that had growth spurts, is a democracy and that increases redistributive pressures, particularly when inequalities are so high.

The high noon of globalisation may already have passed, closing or at least narrowing the window of opportunity for late-developing nations. New technology, including robotics, threatens to create a new wave of job losses, which is why the notion of a Universal Basic Income is finding so much support in the developed economies.

Simply put, if you can’t give the masses jobs, you have to keep them quiet by giving them bread and circuses.

For more Opinion pieces, click here.
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 09:28 am

tags #Congress #Economy #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #minimum income guarantee #opinion #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sasha Banks - On Women’s Tag Titles & Snoop Dogg Rap in WrestleMania ...

Sonia Dhawan, Accused in Extortion Bid Against Paytm Founder, Rejoins ...

Hopman Cup Axed After 31 years for New ATP Cup - Reports

BJP Supporters Dominate Ads on Facebook, And we Know Because of The Tr ...

Election Tracker LIVE | PM Modi to Kick-start BJP’s Poll Campaign; S ...

Halep Sees off Wang, Will Face Pliskova in Miami Semis

IOC Wants Swift and Tough Punishment for Doping Offenders

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to Exchange Wedding Vows on This Date

Tiger, McIlroy Winners of Their Opening Rounds at WGC-Match Play

What happens if there is another terror attack before the Lok Sabha el ...

Raghuram Rajan questions Narendra Modi's minimum government,maximum go ...

Mission Shakti: By adding anti-satellite weapon to arsenal, India has ...

General elections 2019: Congress' income scheme is a political necessi ...

Political ad spend on Facebook rises to over Rs 8 crore; BJP supporter ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens flat, Nifty holds 11,450 ahead of ...

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 bps, says Goldman Sachs

Top brokerage calls for Thursday: HSBC bearish on Lupin; Emkay cuts M& ...

From April 1, shares can be transferred in demat form only, says Sebi

Rahul Gandhi's Minimum Income Guarantee plan works theoretically, but ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: BJP's inclusion of youths from non-political ...

Brexit latest news: Theresa May pledges to resign on condition that MP ...

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL leaked with 64 GB storage, Iris colour op ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

India Open 2019: Journeyman Subhankar Dey revels in giant-killing act ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Small-budget films must look to OTT platforms ...

RAW: Uncovering real-life spies that did a great deed for India’s sa ...

Notebook: Salman Khan's special screening attracted all his well wishe ...

Is Vidya Balan playing Mayawati on the silver screen?

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Salman Khan and Salim Khan spotted at Notebook's special screening!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

Arjun Kapoor to wed Malaika Arora in April? Boney Kapoor rubbishes rep ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Andre Russell, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa star ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.