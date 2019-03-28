Opinion | What the income support doles say about India’s job market

Manas Chakravarty

The Congress’s income support scheme lays bare a serious problem -- the Indian economy is simply not capable of providing jobs to new entrants into the workforce and to the underemployed trying to escape underemployment on unviable farms. Politicians of all hues have thrown up their hands and, instead of jobs, now promise more doles.

Consider the prime minister’s brave words in early 2015, when, flushed with a momentous victory, he declared in Parliament that MNREGA was a living memorial to the UPA government’s failures. What he meant was that instead of jobs, all the UPA government had done was give subsidies to the poor. Four years later, the spending on MNREGA is being proudly advertised as the highest ever, the government has announced a rather meaningless reservation policy for the upper castes and it has hurriedly started an income support scheme for small and marginal farmers.

And yet, in survey after survey, the latest being the one conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the masses have said their top priority is jobs. The government’s suppression of the NSSO data indicates that it has a lot to hide about the jobs situation. It knows it’s bad, which is why it is now rolling out sops for the masses.

Of course, the inability to create good jobs is not just a failure of the present government, nor is it limited to India.

The assumption used to be that, with development, industrialisation and urbanisation would move surplus workers out of stagnant agriculture to more productive sectors. This used to be called the Lewisian transformation, after Arthur Lewis, the economist who propounded the theory.

Instead, what has happened is that as farms get subdivided into handkerchief-sized plots and as industrialisation fails to take off, migrant labour struggles to eke out a living from construction jobs or as pakoda vendors or security guards in cities.

These are low productivity, low wage, no-hope jobs. As urban theorist and historian Mike Davis wrote in his celebrated book ‘Planet of Slums’, vast shanty towns have proliferated in cities across the world where a marginalised population live precariously in sub-human conditions. The Lewisian transformation has now become a Lewsisian trap. The BJP’s chowkidaar slogan is a travesty. Nobody, given a choice, would be a chowkidaar.

It is true that several economies have managed to make the transformation to an industrialised economy in recent times, China being the shining example.

It is also true that reforms aimed at making the Indian economy more competitive will help, as economists are never tired of pointing out. But how much will they benefit the poor?

A recent paper by Nitin Bharti and Lucas Chancel of the World Inequality Lab says that since 1980, the top 0.1 per cent of earners in India captured a higher share of total growth than the entire bottom half of the Indian population, while the top 1 percent received a higher share of total growth than the middle 40 percent of the population.

India, unlike the East Asian nations that had growth spurts, is a democracy and that increases redistributive pressures, particularly when inequalities are so high.

The high noon of globalisation may already have passed, closing or at least narrowing the window of opportunity for late-developing nations. New technology, including robotics, threatens to create a new wave of job losses, which is why the notion of a Universal Basic Income is finding so much support in the developed economies.

Simply put, if you can’t give the masses jobs, you have to keep them quiet by giving them bread and circuses.