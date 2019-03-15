App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Opinion | Want to understand GDP data manipulation? Watch The Matrix

In a democracy, manipulating and suppressing data is akin to shooting yourself in the foot.

Ravi Krishnan @writesravi
Whatsapp

 

We are living in the Matrix. A data manipulation and suppression matrix.

The premise of the 1999 cult movie was that human beings were living in a simulated reality called the Matrix where everyday life was an illusion to keep people under control.

Cut to the present: India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, a genius demonetisation move led to a spurt in economic growth that year, and citizens have no time for pesky unemployment figures because they are busy working to catapult India to a $10 trillion economy by 2030.

related news

Except that, this is the matrix. The Narendra Modi government has revised, re-revised and suppressed data so much that economists and other social scientists are protesting. How can policy making be efficient when the basic data on which said policies are formulated is suspect?

“Any statistics that cast an iota of doubt on the achievement of the government seem to get revised or suppressed on the basis of some questionable methodology,” said an open letter signed by 108 economists.

These include the data which shows that GDP growth “shot up by 1.1 percentage points to 8.2 percent, the highest in a decade! This seems to be at variance with the evidence marshalled by many economists.”

Other prominent examples include: Two competing GDP back series for varying lengths of time; suppression of the first economy-wide employment survey conducted since 2011-12; and now news that this employment survey could be scrapped altogether by the government.

The need for timely, accurate data has been well-articulated. As this Moneycontrol piece by Rajesh Kumar puts it: “Aside from policy implications, it is important that data doesn’t end up damaging trust in financial markets. Capital is extremely mobile in today’s world and might prefer moving out of a place where the very basis of making investment is being questioned.”

But governments have blithely ignored such dangers. Data manipulation and suppression is used by all governments, authoritarian or otherwise. The honour board includes, apart from the usual suspect China, Argentina, Turkey, Russia and the United States, when it comes to election related data manipulation, points out this paper.

In Argentina, the populist president Cristina Fernandez continuously falsified data to keep citizens’ support, even though the fake data cost the country billions of dollars, reports The Economist. In China, Premier Li Kequiang apparently prefers to use three indicators to track economic growth - railway cargo volume, electricity consumption and bank credit – rather than official GDP numbers.

However, research suggests that this data manipulation and suppression doesn’t work in the long run. According to a paper by Handi Rita Li of Duke University, who studied the political effect of economic data manipulation in China, there is evidence that the Chinese people respond to actual growth and not to official GDP data. It said that manipulated statistics do not reduce protests or contribute to social stability as real economic growth does. That should be rather obvious.

What’s the takeaway here?

Even in an authoritarian economy, manipulation does not result in lower social unrest. In a democracy, manipulating and suppressing data is akin to shooting yourself in the foot. When data is widely divergent from the actual ground reality, people will start questioning the numbers. That’s especially true when there are alternatives to official statistics. They will show their displeasure at the ballot box. After all, one can’t fool all the people all the time.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 12:23 pm

tags #data manipulation #data suppression #GDP #Narendra Modi government #unemployment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

Unprecedented Global Support: India’s Biggest Thrust After China Hal ...

Opposition Has Become Pak’s Weapon, Repeats What The Imran Khan Govt ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.