Opinion | Pakistan election 2018: Snub to status quo, vote for change

The result of Pakistan’s fourth consecutive election – based on leads and wins released so far - are pretty much on expected lines. There are, however, different interpretations for it.

Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, had forecast his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) victory on the back of its anti-corruption campaign that had culminated in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s conviction on graft charges.

For Sharif and his allies, a PTI victory was already on the cards because of the Pakistan military establishment's preference for Khan. Hence, they lost no time in rejecting the election results as the product of systematic rigging.

Whichever way it is looked at, the election this time was a big snub to Pakistan’s conventional politics i.e. the status quo which has ruled the country for nearly seven decades, and which Khan has been relentlessly attacking. Ironically, he eventually compromised on this position by co-opting the so-called "electables" into PTI — but that does not seem to have hurt his party in the election.

This election has seen a number of stalwarts bite the dust in their own strongholds. Prominent among them is Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman – the chairman of Pakistan's Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir since 2008, Asfandyar Wali Khan — president of the Awami National Party, and Sirja-ul-Haq, whose party for five years was a coalition partner of the PTI in the conflict-battered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but split ahead of the polls.

Despite allegations of rigging by their respective parties, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour of the ANP and Arbab Alamgir Khan of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) gracefully conceded defeat, accepting that the wind was blowing in Khan’s favour. It must not be forgotten that only a few days ago a suicide bomb had killed Bilour’s nephew Haroon, whose father was a victim of a terrorist attack in 2013.

Allegations of wrongdoings and election manipulation are likely to come down after Michael Gahler, the chief observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission to Pakistan, issued a note of satisfaction on July 26. “Our observers visited as many as 300 polling stations in 87 constituencies and I have personally visited four polling stations. ……there is improvement as compared to the previous election held in 2013,” Gahler said in Islamabad.

Now, the big challenge for Khan will able to put together a government and implement his agenda, failing which we are likely to see a rerun of the Sharif-Bhutto acrimony of the 1990s.

Many who say that Khan is the military’s favourite also insist that he will be forced into submission by the security establishment. They quote Sharif’s "fate", a former ally-turned enemy, to buttress their prediction.

But most people forget that Khan is an extremely ambitious, strong-headed, focused and honest person. He is neither a businessman nor has commercial stakes anywhere. Nor has anybody been able to pin him down for financial corruption — perhaps this trait is his biggest asset.

Given the above, why would he bow if it came to a head-on with the military establishment? More importantly, being a nationalist, Khan’s outlook on foreign relations is very much in sync with that of the military establishment in Pakistan.

A big challenge for Khan will be as to how he will move through the turbulent political landscape of Pakistan, complicated by a fledgling economy.

Much of the events in the days ahead will depend on whether Shahbaz Sharif, who has rejected the results, is ready to translate his threats into an agitation and to what extent he can galvanise support against Khan.

Khan has vowed to “correct” the balance of ties with neighbours and allies with a robust and self-respecting foreign policy. It will be interesting to see how he objected to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he dubbed as the friend of Nawaz Sharif. Similarly, Khan is a staunch nationalist who has often attacked US pressures on Pakistan. It is to be seen how he recalibrates that opposition once in power.

Imtiaz Gul is an author and heads the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Islamabad.