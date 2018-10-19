Opinion | Mohan Bhagwat’s speech is a shot in the arm for the Modi-led BJP

Shekhar Iyer

Sometimes what is not explicitly stated may be more important than what is said upfront. Nothing best illustrates this than Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s customary Vijayadashmi address on October 18.

Being his last speech before the next round of polls — for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, and Telangana — in November and December and for the Lok Sabha early next year, Bhagwat outlined key issues including what he described as the “much-delayed” resolution of the Ram temple issue.

There were several pointers in his speech to current controversies hogging the limelight, including the Rafale deal and the #MeToo movement, by allusion and not by direct reference.

His push for the temple caught headlines as it coincided with Hindutva groups mounting pressure on the Centre for early construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

On September 27, a three-judge bench led by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra refused to refer to a five-judge bench a 24-year-old judgment, which held that the offering prayers in a mosque is not an “essential feature” of Islam. This is supposed to have cleared all hurdles for a regular hearing on the title suit to decide on the ownership of the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya.

Bhagwat’s suggestion to the government to expedite the building of the temple “through appropriate and requisite law” is bound to be seen as putting pressure on the Centre for an ordinance (and later a legislation).

Bhagwat’s reasoning on the temple issue is a summary of arguments always held by the hardcore Hindutva groups. They believe — as put forth by the RSS chief himself — that "there is an obvious game-plan of a few elements to stall the judgment by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process".

However, an ordinance route, as stated earlier, is not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s preferred approach when the matter is before the apex court. Yet, an adverse outcome for the BJP in the state polls in November-December could tempt the party leadership to think of this option to salvage the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the thrust of Bhagwat’s address is more than cheers for Modi and his government though the results so far have been less than satisfactory for the RSS.

Unlike last year when the RSS chief’s speech was seen as veiled criticism of the government’s economic policies, this time Bhagwat appears to share the anguish of many BJP leaders that the bureaucracy has not be an enthusiastic partner in the prime minister’s plans for India.

As he put it, "the administrative sensitivity, alacrity, transparency and totality in the implementation of good policies of the government are still not up to the expectations. Resultantly, the outcome of those policies is not percolating down to the last man standing in the society."

Be as it may seem, Bhagwat has underlined solid support for the right people (read the BJP) in coming days. Whether the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 or the state polls this year, the Sangh cadre will do more than their bit. They will fan across the country to impress upon on the people to vote in larger numbers. In doing so, they would also emphasise on "the decision we make on that single day of the election makes us bear the brunt of good and bad effects in the short term as well as the long-lasting gains and losses for many years".

Modi and other BJP leaders should be happy that Bhagwat will get his men and women to remind all voters that they "will have to ponder over dispassionately upon the sincerity and capability of the candidate, commitment of the party on the issues of national interest and for the integrity of the nation and experiences of past and present actions of both candidates and parties".

This should be read as highlighting the failures of the previous governments, particularly the Congress. A defeat for the BJP is not in the best interest of the RSS or “the nation”. Nothing can be more heartening for a BJP worker than to hear it straight this from his party’s political mentor.

(Shekhar Iyer is former senior associate editor of Hindustan Times and political editor of Deccan Herald. Views are personal)