Opinion | #MeToo: It's time to dismantle masculine workplaces and power structures

Abraham C Mathews

In November 2014, Rolling Stones magazine published a harrowing account of a brutal gang-rape of a student (referred to only as ‘Jackie’) of the University of Virginia at a fraternity party. Soon after, other journalists re-investigated the story to find several inconsistencies, with the Washington Post all but calling the victim’s account entirely fabricated. To its credit, Rolling Stones withdrew the story, and appointed the Columbia University’s journalism school to audit the editorial process that led to the debacle, and their report also published in full by the magazine. Still, two defamation lawsuits found the magazine liable to pay almost $5 million in damages.

So yes, let’s get that out of the way: Some accounts of sexual harassment (like in every other walk of life) can be false. Having said that, the accusations of sexual assault that have surfaced in the last year, be it in the United States, or here in India, have been simply more credible than they have ever been. Almost every allegation seems to be, by-and-large, corroborated by accounts of others’ with similar experiences, and accusers are no-longer anonymous. [Not to mention that these accusers are also, most often, accomplished women who have earned their right to be taken seriously by their professional body of work, and are now putting their reputations (for credibility, at the very least) on the line].

All the same, for a movement as anarchic as #MeToo, one is constantly befuddled by the boundaries being pushed, as well as the societal response to accusations. What constitutes a credible #MeToo allegation, and at what point does the society punish the person through ostracism, rather than wait for ‘due process’ to take due course?

To be sure, it is self-defeating to define limits to what can be alleged, by whom, and how. Nevertheless, a consensus should gradually emerge that a #MeToo allegation is an allegation about habitual conduct by people in positions of power (mostly by virtue of employment, and sometimes by authority — a government servant, priest, or a sports-team selector, for instance) who prey on people they wield power over. #MeToo will then become a warning in public interest, rather than the anarchic minefield that it is now threatening to become, defeating its very purpose.

That is not to say that solitary instances of abuse, or abuse in inter-personal relationships, are not by themselves condemnable. However, social punishment, by boycott, should be reserved for serial predators (such as, let’s say Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey or MJ Akbar, all still allegations). Scriptwriter Varun Grover found out this month that he did not even have a name or face to discredit, so as to prove his innocence. In such a case, perhaps society must adopt a stance of watchfulness (without necessarily presuming him innocent), rather than banish him as has happened. Trust, but verify, survivors’ accounts, to borrow from the auditors’ aphorism. Similarly, individual instances of abuse are still best left to the courts.

There are other moral dilemmas. Senior advocate Indira Jaising publicly withdrew from representing one of her clients after multiple accounts of rape emerged against him. Professionally, such withdrawal is untenable, perhaps even illegal; but the only effective way of censuring sexual offenders is by not engaging with predators (against whom credible accounts have emerged). After all, harassment is so rampant only because violators know they will never suffer consequences, thanks to victims’ silence, and plausible deniability.

We must also contend with the legal fallout of these allegations. To say that an accused should not resort to defamation lawsuits is unfair. After all, the law is meant to discourage false and frivolous character assassination. However, this might be a good occasion to revisit the recent judgment by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court upholding punishment for defamation under criminal law. Perhaps a Constitutional Bench can reconsider whether defamation must be purely ‘civil’ in nature (punishment in the form of compensation).

After all, in the #MeToo era, speaking out is no longer a question of exercising free speech, but an Article 21 protection of the right of women to work without being harassed. Decriminalising defamation would also allow judges to apply a lower standard of examining whether such an incident is likely to have happened (as it does in civil cases) rather than whether it definitely happened, and consider corroborating accounts of other accusers.

One must not also forget the root-cause. The concentration of power among men who then turn a blind eye to what they see as minor peccadilloes of their peers. Last week saw the disturbing press conference by Malayalam female actors after the official film-workers body seemed to be taking a stance more protective of a high-profile accused colleague, rather than the victim, also an accomplished female actor. We have to rethink how masculine our workplaces have become, and effectively dismantle these power structures, especially in superstar-driven professions.