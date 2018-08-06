Opinion | Google is now a god with feet of clay

Madhavan Narayanan

If you are in a mood for some dry, ironic humour on Google, this could be a perfect time. On the one hand, the giant global Internet search engine seems ready to function within the Great FireWall of China, in a manner of speaking, in search of filthy lucre, though it is not officially confirmed yet. On the other hand, it just admitted that it had in 2014 pushed into millions of Indian Android handsets a now-outdated toll-free helpline number for the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar ID number's parent, triggering fears of violation of privacy. The common thing between Google's intended gestures on both sides of the Himalayas seems to be an earnest desire to please ruling authorities at the expense of democracy and privacy lovers.

Eyebrows have gone up and not surprisingly so. Eight years ago, Google, with its Stanford University liberalism from its birthplace still intact, had announced that it would not submit to censorship as it exited China. Now in a new, enlarged corporate avatar, Alphabet Inc, it admits to dabbling in Chinese apps and services that Google trackers say is a precursor to launching a limited news app eventually followed by a censored, artificial intelligence policed search engine that would avoid dirty words. No, not words like "porn" or "sex" or "child abuse" as much as words such as "human rights", "religion" , "democracy" and "peaceful protest". You get the picture.

Lovers of Rabindranath Tagore may not find Google's approach delectable as it embraces China's communist censorship that violates the Bengali poet laureate's wish to avoid a place fragmented by narrow domestic walls. They may find it more offending when it is happy to break another kind of wall in India — one that protects privacy. To followers of the Aadhaar Doctrine, the toll-free UIDAI number is India's equivalent of a future 911 to help its one-billion-plus citizens, but, er, should they not have asked? Entering someone's handset precinct is questionable, whatever the intent. But Google is busy pleasing authorities in Asia, it seems.

Wait, Google may actually be defying one big authority. At home. That would be one Donald Trump, President of the United States of America. It is a delicious irony that Google is warming up to China precisely at a time when the White House is slapping duties to prevent Chinese imports into America in a trade war that is rattling the global economy. Is this the liberal Mountainview, California's sweet revenge on the conservative Republicans at Washington DC? No sir, not when you are supping with the Dragon.

There are some who suggest that Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who now runs the search engine business, is kinder to China than erstwhile Russian-born co-founder Sergey Brin, never mind the fact that Pichai was born in the land of Tagore. Some would also say this has often been the land of authoritarian leaders.

Whatever the motive, Google is not exactly on its best behaviour at a time when Cupertino-based Apple, only seven miles from Mountainview-based Googleplex, has just won Wall Street's hearts with a world-beating $1-trillion valuation. Only last month, the European Union slapped a $5-billion fine on Google on the ground that it was using the market power of its Android software to secretly bundle in the Chrome browser and its search engine into its operating system. Search ads make money and browsers are a storehouse of data — and that spells more money in an age when data is the "new oil". It is clear, therefore that Google is not much different from Microsoft, which tried to use its desktop OS-based monopoly in the 1990s to bundle in its Internet Explorer browser (now recast as Edge) to elbow into your digital bedrooms —and got into trouble with anti-trust regulators.

Is that a failed god you see in Google? It has been a while since Google was compared to god because you now go to the dominant search engine to seek answers to questions that once was the dominion or religion. There is even a website for the Church of Google that in jest lists the Google's ten commandments. Among them are gems such as: "Thou shalt honor thy fellow humans, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or race, for each has invaluable experience and knowledge to contribute toward humankind." Somewhere along the way, under Archbishop Sundar Pichai, has the church inserted "censorship laws" or "ideological orientation" under the "regardless" category? Is Googlism to the Millennials what Marxism was to a previous generation — a failed bastion of idealism?

Let us now step back to 2004, when Google listed its shares in an initial public offering (IPO) barely six years after being founded in the Stanford University campus. The IPO document broke several rules, trading legal jargon for simple English and declaring proudly that Google was not a "conventional company". Above all, it said the company was focused on the long term and will let its engineers take wide risks and "they would not bow to pressures from Wall Street to show consistent quarterly financial results."

Has Google now shed its core values as it answers the call of profit in China? Google's employees are now said to be angry about the company bowing to censorship in China with its 'Dragonfly' project.

At Seattle, Madurai-born Pichai's arch-rival, Hyderabad-born Satya Nadella, may be smiling. If things go awry for Google, it could be for Microsoft's laggard search engine a loud "Bing" of opportunity.

We will watch this space to see where the game goes but it is clear that things have come a long way for Google from its greenhorn days. Google turns 20 on September 4, officially exiting its teenage years as a company.

Is this what happens when idealist teenagers head to become successful middle-aged men?

(Madhavan Narayanan is a senior journalist. He tweets as @madversityThe views expressed are personal)