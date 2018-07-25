Online petition to stop Netflix show Insatiable gathers steam

Since the trailers came out on July 12, teen drama ‘Insatiable’ has been accused of "fat-shaming", inviting the ire of viewers, leading to an online petition filed to stop the show’s release.

The show follows the story or an overweight teenager who follows the revenge path and takes on her bullies after losing weight. The show stars Debby Ryan in the lead, who can be seen wearing a fat suit in some scenes before the character loses the extra weight during school holidays. The trailer shows Patty being punched in the face and even having her jaw wired shut due to the injuries.

Florence, who started the petition to put a stop on the release of ‘Insatiable’, said, “For so long, the narrative has told women and young impressionable girls that in order to be popular, have friends, to be desirable for the male gaze, and to some extent be a worthy human that we must be thin." Over 100,000 people have already signed the online petition to ‘scrap’ Insatiable.

The petition is asking Netflix to scrap the show instead of releasing it on August 10 as scheduled. Debby, the actor who plays the lead, has defended the show on social media.

She write on Twitter, "Over the last few days I've seen how many voices are protective and fiercely outspoken about the themes that come to play in this story. I hope fans will wait and watch the show before passing judgement." Netflix on their side said that the show is a "dark, twisted revenge comedy".

Florence, the primary petitioner, said that there is still time to go before the release, so it gives the people enough time to do their part to stop the show from seeing the light. She said that show is capable of, “causing a devastation of self-doubt in the minds of young girls who will think that to be happy and be worthy, they need to lose weight.” Florence also feels that the series will “cause eating disorders, and perpetuate the further objectification of women's bodies."

Insatiable has been facing severe criticism on social media since the trailer launch.