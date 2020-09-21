172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|onion-export-ban-india-may-soon-allow-supplies-to-bangladesh-few-other-countries-5863801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Onion export ban: India may soon resume supplies to Bangladesh, few other countries

India on September 14 prohibited exports of onion as prices trebled in a month after excessive rainfall hit crops in southern states

Moneycontrol News

After banning exports of onions on September 14, India is now considering to begin supply to a few neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, by embracing the 'neighbourhood first' policy.

The Centre is yet to make a decision but talks have begun on working out an arrangement, the Economic Times reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Onion is a staple diet in Bangladesh and India is the biggest supplier of onions to the neighbouring country, which buys a yearly average of more than 350,000 tonnes. A day after the ban, retail prices of the root vegetable jumped in Dhaka to 90 to 100 taka per kg from 60 taka.

Also read: Onion prices spike in Bangladesh after India bans exports

related news

India on September 14 prohibited exports of onion as prices trebled in a month after excessive rainfall hit crops in southern states. The export of all varieties of onion was prohibited with the immediate effect, the government said.

In pics | This is why onion prices rise every year in India

India is the world's biggest exporter of onions, a staple of South Asian cooking. Countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Sri Lanka rely on Indian shipments.

Wholesale prices in India's largest onion trading hub, Lasalgaon in the western state of Maharashtra, have nearly trebled in a month to Rs 30,000 ($408.52) per tonne.

Excessive rainfall in India's southern states of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has damaged summer-sown crop and delayed harvesting in other states, said Ajit Shah, president of the Mumbai-based Onion Exporters' Association.

India's key onion-producing states have received as much as 41 percent more rainfall than normal since the monsoon season began on June 1.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Bangladesh #India #onion

