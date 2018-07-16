OnePlus 6 Red edition goes on sale on Amazon and official website in India

Moneycontrol News

The highly-awaited OnePlus 6 Red Edition is available on in India from July 16, on Amazon and OnePlus’s official website from 12 pm. The brand new variant of the device sports a metallic red shimmer with a similarly coloured rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Available at the base price of Rs 39,999, the device comes with an 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The stock OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with Full Optic AMOLED panel and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Another out-of-the-box feature is that it runs OxygenOS 5.1 based on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage at its core.

OnePlus 6 bears a dual rear camera module with a primary 16-megapixel Sony IMX 519 sensor, with an f/1.7 aperture in terms of optics. It has a secondary 20-megapixel Sony IMX 376K sensor, both with dual-LED flash. The handset sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfie lovers. The smartphone is powered by a 3300mAh battery from underneath the hood.

The OnePlus 6 Red Edition comes with 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack when it comes to connectivity.

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor. The smartphone weighs only 177 grams and comes in 155.7x75.4x7.75mm dimensions.

The device was previously available in limited edition Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White variants. There were also speculations that a limited edition Marvel Avengers variant of the device was to be launched, however, the project was reportedly scrapped.