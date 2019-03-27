One year, one seat and three parties: Tracing former minister Rajendra Gavit's journey

While a lot of political leaders are known to switch parties, particularly before elections, Rajendra Gavit has the honour of having been a part of three major political parties in Maharashtra in a short period of one year.

Gavit would have been a senior BJP leader from Palghar had one been writing about him on March 25, but now he is a Sena leader contesting from a constituency he had won about a year ago in a bitter contest with the party he is now a part of.

In a twist to the BJP-Sena alliance arithmetic, Gavit joined the Sena on March 26. The switch was reportedly a part of the alliance arrangement, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray joked that it is a "barter of candidates". The switch, while not unusual, was definitely interesting, observers noted. Gavit had, just about a year ago, contested on a BJP ticket in Palghar, where a bypoll was necessitated after BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wanaga's death.

The bypoll had paved way to a tussle between allies Sena and BJP, the former having accused the latter of betraying the Wanaga family, which they claimed had served the party loyally for years, by giving the ticket to Gavit. Sena fielded Wanaga's son Srinivas against Gavit, who himself had switched to the BJP from Congress in May 2018, days before the bypoll.

The high-decibel bypoll, which saw rallies by senior leaders from both the BJP and Sena, was clinched by Gavit. This, according to BJP sources, was unacceptable to Sena, which made the seat one of the pre-conditions for an alliance to be sealed between the two parties. BJP had to relent, and, during its alliance announcement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis specifically mentioned that the seat would go Sena's way, but what one did not know back then was that while the seat would be Sena's to win, the winner would be a BJP leader.

BJP leaders in Palghar, meanwhile, have stated that they would support Gavit, even though he is a Sena candidate. "We will offer all support to Gavit," BJP Palghar unit chief Paskal Dhanare told Moneycontrol. "Yes, there were problems before, but now we will campaign for the Sena candidate," Dhanare added. The problems he mentioned were of BJP leaders in the region resigning after the seat was given to Sena.

Gavit, meanwhile, might as well be the only candidate this Lok Sabha election who has switched three parties in one year. Gavit was a minister of state for tribal affairs during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government. Hailing from Nandurbar, Gavit has contested from Palghar multiple times, with mixed results. He had left Congress because he was reportedly "tired" of constant "insults" from the party.

What about Srinivas Wanaga then? While Wanaga had told Moneycontrol earlier that the decision to field him from Palghar would be taken by the high command, reports suggest that he will now be accommodated during the assembly elections in the state, scheduled to be held later this year. According to reports, Wanaga was not fielded because he did not have the kind of popularity needed to win a seat like Palghar, with varied demography. Moreover, Wanaga was also not acceptable to the BJP cadre in the region, and Gavit joined Sena to find a midlde path to the problem.