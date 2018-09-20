One passenger rushed to hospital after Jet Airways crew fails to control cabin pressure

One passenger of a Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur, which returned Thursday after several passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding, has been taken to a hospital here for a medical check-up, an official said. Several passengers on the flight suffered nose and ear bleeding after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure, officials said.

One middle-aged male passenger was brought to the Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital in suburban Vile Parle by Jet Airways officials.

"He has been taken for audiometry test and the hospital will issue a health statement after some time," a spokesperson of the hospital said.

During climb, the crew forgot to select bleed switch due to which cabin pressurisation could not be maintained. As a result, oxygen masks got deployed, an official at aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft returned to Mumbai due to "loss of cabin pressure" and the pilots have been taken off duty pending investigation, a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

Citing initial information, the official said few passengers have nose bleeding.

"Out of 166 passengers on board, 30 passengers are affected... some have nose bleeding, few have ear bleeding and some are complaining of headache," he added.

There were 166 passengers and 5 crew members on board flight 9W 697.