Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Thane

The 30-ft long compound wall of the society, located in Patlipada area on the city's Ghodbunder Road, collapsed on houses situated in the vicinity around midnight yesterday, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

A 35-year-old man was killed and two other persons were seriously injured when the compound wall of a housing society collapsed amid heavy rains in the city, an official said today.

One person, identified as Prakash Sakharam Wavale, died on the spot, he said.

A 29-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, he said.

Four houses located next to the compound wall suffered damages, Kadam said, adding that five houses near the mishap site were evacuated.

As a precautionary measure, the remaining portion of the compound wall, which could pose a danger to people living in the vicinity, was demolished by the civic and fire brigade personnel, he said.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Thane

