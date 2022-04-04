On Naukri.com's silver jubilee, co-founder shares first flyer from 1997

Job portal Naukri.com completed its silver jubilee milestone on April 1 as the company completed 25 years in the business. Co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared a photograph of the first flyer the company sent out in 1997 on Twitter that prompted several other nostalgic tweets.

“Naukri was launched on April 1, 1997. Today is the 25th anniversary. These pictures are of the first flyer that we mailed to prospective clients that year,” the 58-year-old tweeted with two photos.

“Reduce your cost of recruiting,” the flyer in yellow, grey and white, was headlined with the tagline “advertise your vacancies on the internet at naukri.com”.

The flier also had a separate, manual filling section that was headlined: “Don’t fill this form - if you want to place your vacancies on the internet.”

Congratulatory messages started dropping in on the Twitter thread with BlogAdda founder Niraj Sanghavi sharing the first webpage naukri.com had back then. And it was a bright shade of yellow.

A user even explained why was yellow the chosen colour for the website:

Actor Ashwin Mushran also congratulated Bikhchandani for the milestone and shared an early 2000s TV commercial that he had done for naukri.com. Bikhchandani retweeted the short advertisement.

The flyer's pictures were liked by over 2,000 people and garnered several comments.

“Congratulations on your silver anniversary! Remembering those days is what makes you different and successful. And definitely makes India proud. All the best for the golden,” one user tweeted.

“Amazing journey. Sir this has enabled so many businesses and supported growth. Unmatched quality and without competition,” tweeted another.

Naukri.com is an employment website in India and the Middle East and is under the parent company Info Edge that was established by Bikhchandani in 1995. Info Edge also runs Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com.