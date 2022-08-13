On monster star, astronomers detect a colossal eruption never seen before

(Image credit: https://hubblesite.org)

Astronomers have detected a huge eruption on a monster star in the Orion constellation.

Betelgeuse, a ruby-red star, has blown off a "huge piece of its visible surface", according to the website of NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. The eruption was stronger than even those observed on the Sun, it said.

What happened with Betelgeuse is something astronomers have never seen in a normal star's behavior before.

For them, the first clue about the peculiar goings-on came in 2019, when the star darkened mysteriously. Then, a huge dust cloud formed from the ejected surface as it cooled.

Astronomers believe the eruption was caused by a massive plume that emerged from deep inside the star.

"It produced shocks and pulsations that blasted off the chunk of the photosphere leaving the star with a large cool surface area under the dust cloud that was produced by the cooling piece of photosphere," NASA said.

While Betelgeuse struggles to recover from the turbulent event, scientists are evaluating clues about how red stars lose mass in the later stages of their lives.

"We've never before seen a huge mass ejection of the surface of a star," said Andrea Dupree, senior astrophysicist from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

"We are left with something going on that we don't completely understand," she added. " It's a totally new phenomenon that we can observe directly and resolve surface details with Hubble. We're watching stellar evolution in real time."