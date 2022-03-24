English
    On GIF creator Stephen Wilhite's death, Twitter's fitting tribute (with GIFs)

    While a major debate had exploded on whether GIF was pronounced with a hard G or soft, Stephen Wilhite had set the record straight.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 24, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST
    Stephen Wilhite, the creator of GIF, died at 74 of Covid-19 complications. (Image: @DanielTG85/Twitter)

    Everyone is familiar with the GIF – a rather interesting way of communicating – but not many knew the creator of this unique blend of video and photo.

    But when Stephen Wilhite, the computer scientist credited with being the lead inventor of the GIF, died at 74, the internet came together to give him an overwhelming tribute with an overload of his creation.

    Wilhite invented the GIF or Graphics Interchange Format in the 1980’s while working at an online service provider CompuServe. And now, GIFs have become an integral part of present day communication and memes. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Webby Awards in 2013 for his work.

    While a major debate had exploded on whether GIF was pronounced with a hard G or soft, Wilhite had set the record straight.

    “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G,' pronounced ‘jif.' End of story,” Wilhite had told The New York Times in 2013.

    So to be clear, it’s not the hard G like in goat or grape but a soft G like in genius.

    On his obituary page, several friends and former colleagues paid tributes to Wilhite.

    “Enjoyed working with Steve in the 90's at CompuServe. He'd lend me his whetstone so I could sharpen my pocketknife while we discussed deliverables and dates,” wrote a former colleague.

    “This man inadvertently shaped the Internet, and is the godfather of all the meme's on it. Thank you for all the hours of joy!” said another.

    The internet’s tribute to Wilhite is only fitting.







    Wilhite died of Covid-19 complications last week at his home in Ohio, United States, his wife Kathaleen said.
    Tags: #GIF #GIF Creator #Stephen Wilhite
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 12:36 pm
