Vaccine Update | On 1st day, over 2.6 lakh doses of COVID jab 'Corbevax' administered to children aged 12-14 years

A girl receives the Corbevax vaccine for COVID-19 at a school in Gauhati, March 16. (Image: AP)

Over 2.6 Lakh children aged 12 to 14 years received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' on the first day of the inoculation drive for this age group on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started on Wednesday as the country observed National Vaccination Day, with Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

Also Read: COVID-19 Vaccine | Govt to procure Corbevax at Rs 290 for two doses, private hospitals at Rs 800

More than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read: COVID-19 | Centre releases guidelines for vaccination of children aged 12-14 years

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 180.69 crore ( (1,80,69,92,584) so far, according to the ministry data.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group.

All people aged 60 and above have been made eligible for the precaution dose to Covid vaccine.

The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose would be based on the completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

Vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of the vaccines to the healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year.