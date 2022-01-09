Omicron scare | PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation as case numbers surge

PM Narendra Modi (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on January 9 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus has fuelled a surge in coronavirus cases.



The meeting held virtually was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, along with the aviation secretary, the home secretary, and the cabinet secretary among others.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi has pushed for the acceleration of the coronavirus vaccine drive for adolescents in mission mode. He directed that intensive containment and active surveillance be continued in clusters reporting higher cases and said that required technical support will be provided to states reporting higher cases presently.

The prime minister further said that a meeting with the chief ministers must be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices, and the public health response and highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-Covid health services while managing the coronavirus situation.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days. On May 29 last year, India had logged 1,65,553 infections in a day.

There are over 3,000 (3,623) detected cases of the Omicron variant in the country at present. Omicron has officially been declared the predominant variant circulating in the country right now by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Delhi and Mumbai are currently logging the maximum number of fresh coronavirus infections at around 20,000 cases daily.

