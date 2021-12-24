Omicron Scare | Mumbai to monitor international passengers arriving from Dubai

(Representative image: AP)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai.

As per the new SOPs, all Mumbai residents arriving in the city from Dubai will have to undergo compulsory seven-day home quarantine, followed by an RT-PCR test on the seventh day. The Mumbai civic body added that such passengers will not have to get RT-PCR tests done on arrival.

If their test result comes negative, the traveller will self-monitor for another seven days. If it is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

Passengers who reside in other parts of Maharashtra will not be allowed to take public transport. They will be transferred by the collector, who will arrange for their transport.

The BMC said: “Travellers who have connecting flights to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting flights. However, it will be the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective airport officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The SOPs were announced by the Mumbai civic body as the newly emerged SARS-CoV-2 variant, named the Omicron variant, has been designated a Variant of Concern (VoC) and reported from various countries.

Therefore, in view of a possible threat of unregulated transmission, it is essential to rigorously implement disease surveillance for all international travellers, especially those arriving from countries at risk, which includes Dubai, BMC said in the notification announcing the new guidelines.