    Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's 'thanks, but no thanks' tweet for Tesla's India plans

    Elon Musk tweeted: “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars.”

    Moneycontrol News
    May 28, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)


    Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s announcement that his company Tesla would not set up a manufacturing plant in any location where it is not allowed to first sell and service cars has caught Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s attention.

    Responding to a tweet asking whether a Tesla manufacturing plant is coming up in India in the future, Musk said: “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell and service cars.”

    Aggarwal soon responded with a brief tweet: “Thanks, but no thanks!” with a smiling emoji and an Indian flag emoticon. Ola has been manufacturing electric scooters and the company has been lambasted on social media after multiple reports of the faulty vehicles.

    Tesla has been urging the Indian government to reduce excise duty on imported vehicles, stating it is among the “highest in the world”. However, the Centre had responded by requesting the Tesla boss to set up a manufacturing unit in India instead.

    The government wanted Tesla to invest in India’s manufacturing capabilities and hence wanted Musk to set up a plant here. But the US automobile giant wanted to gauge consumer demand by importing vehicles from its two large manufacturing hubs - China and the United States.

    Also, Tesla’s request for lowering import taxes had seen opposition from local players who had argued that such a move would hurt investments in domestic manufacturing.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhavish Aggarwal #Elon Musk #Ola #Tesla #Tesla India
    first published: May 28, 2022 03:35 pm
