App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks OPEC to price oil responsibly

Production cuts by OPEC have led to international oil prices hitting a four-year high last month that forced a Rs 3.8 per litre hike in petrol and Rs 3.38 a litre increase in diesel prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India today voiced its concern over high international oil prices with oil producers cartel OPEC and nudged it to move to responsible pricing that balances interests of both producers and consumers. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conveyed India's concerns when he met ambassadors of OPEC countries in India, an official statement said here.

"The meeting comes at a crucial time when the global crude oil prices are at the highest since the peak of 2014," it said.

India is 80 percent dependent on imports to meet its oil needs and eight of its top suppliers are from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The block accounted for about 83 percent of India's total crude oil imports, 98 percent of its LPG imports and 74 percent of its LNG imports during the last financial year ended March 31, 2018.

"During the meeting, Minister Pradhan expressed his concern about rising crude oil prices and its negative impact on consumers across the world, particularly in India," the statement said. "He emphasised that global crude prices have gone beyond the threshold which can be sustained by the world."

related news

Production cuts by OPEC have led to international oil prices hitting a four-year high last month that forced a Rs 3.8 per litre hike in petrol and Rs 3.38 a litre increase in diesel prices. Rates started to cool towards month end and retail prices have been cut thereafter.

Pradhan said the market fundamentals do not support such high prices. He urged OPEC "to move to responsible pricing, one that balances the interests of both the producer and consumer."

He reiterated the issue of discriminatory pricing through measures such as Asian Premium.

"Minister urged them to move to transparent and flexible markets for both oil and gas," the statement said.

Pradhan is scheduled to visit Vienna next week from June 20-21 to participate in the 7th OPEC International Seminar to further discuss these key issues with OPEC Secretary General Sanusi Barkindo. Ministers from OPEC member countries will also be attending the seminar.

"Met with Ambassadors of #OPEC and discussed India's growing position in the world energy demand & the need for responsible pricing which balances the interests of both the producer & consumer countries. Also suggested to create transparent & flexible markets for both oil and gas," Pradhan tweeted with pictures of him standing with Ambassadors of Iran and Venezuela to India.

India, he said, will be a key driver of global energy demands in the next 25 years. "The world not only sees India as a leading consumer of energy, they also acknowledge our growing importance in the energy world due to our proactive role in achieving energy security including renewables, alternate fuels and commitment to global initiatives on climate change."

"Expressed India's concern towards global trade practices in the field of oil & gas which are not contributing to universal energy access and affordability. The rising crude prices have gone above the sustainability threshold causing undue hardship for the developing economies," he said in another tweet.

Stating that he raised the issue of discriminatory pricing such as Asian Premium, Pradhan said he "urged the OPEC ambassadors to reconsider these discriminatory measures in the overall interest of all countries and work together for a sustainable future.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dharmendra Pradhan #Economy #India #OPEC

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.