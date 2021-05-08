Ohio state senator caught driving during Zoom meet as House considered distracted-driving bill

Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner (Image courtesy: Facebook/State Senator Andrew Brenner - Ohio 19th Senate District)

Ohio state senator Andrew Brenner was captured driving during a government Zoom meeting on May 3 – the same day the state was considering a bill proposing a crackdown on distracted drivers, NBC News reported.

In a video of Ohio’s Controlling Board meeting, which was live-streamed to the public, Brenner was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of his parked car. Then, he appeared to lean forward and turn off his camera.

When Brenner’s video feed was live again, it showed the Republican in front of a new background which made it appear as if he was in an office rather than in his car.

While the background filter featured wooden cabinets, art pieces, and a houseplant, Brenner’s seat belt was seen strapped across his chest.

During the Zoom meeting, Brenner was seen occasionally turning his head to the side, revealing glimpses of the view from the driver’s side window, the news report suggested.

“Senator Brenner was simply following the law, using hands-free audio technology," his spokesman John Fortney was quoted as saying in the news report.

Brenner told The Columbus Dispatch that he "wasn't distracted" during the Zoom call, but admitted that he had previously attended phone calls while driving.

"I was paying attention to the driving and listening to it," Brenner was quoted as saying. "I had two meetings that were back to back that were in separate locations. And I've actually been on other calls, numerous calls, while driving. Phone calls for the most part but on video calls, I'm not paying attention to the video. To me, it's like a phone call."

Incidentally, the incident took place on the day Ohio’s House of Representatives was considering a bill that penalised usage of phones while driving. House Bill 283 would outlaw drivers from doing a number of things while they are behind the wheel, including texting, taking photos and using mobile apps. It would also make using an electronic device while driving a primary offense.