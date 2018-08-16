Offices, schools, colleges in UP closed on August 17 as mark of respect towards Vajpayee: Official

Uttar Pradesh government today declared closure of all offices, schools and colleges on August 17 as a mark of respect to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The former prime minister passed away in New Delhi today following prolonged illness.

"All schools, colleges and offices in UP will remain closed on August 17 to mark respect to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," an official spokesman said here.

The announcement regarding the same was made by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi, where he has gone to condole the death of the former PM, he added.