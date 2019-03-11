Offbeat | Handmaidens of social stability and progress

Subir Roy

Recently, the West Bengal Griha Paricharika Samiti, an association of domestic workers, was given trade union status by the state government. It will naturally strive for better working conditions for house maids but many of them barely know about the organization. I needed to look no further than my own home to realize how far they have to travel to get anywhere near decent working hours and benefits for themselves.

The maid who cooks for us – let’s call her Anima – is forty plus but looks fifty plus. Her day begins in a semi-rural village beyond south Kolkata at 3 a.m. and she is out of her home at 4 a.m. She first takes a shared ride in an autorickshaw to a suburban station from where she boards a train that takes her to a well-known south Kolkata neighborhood.

There, her working day begins at 9 a.m. at our in-laws’ place. Late morning she takes a bus to our place and tries to be out on her return journey by 3 p.m. By the time she enters her home it is 7 p.m. For this kind of a day, by working part time at several households, she earns Rs 5,200 a month. Of this, nearly Rs 1,000 goes on transport. The monthly commuter train pass cost just under Rs 300. The real killer is the auto ride that cost Rs 15 one way.

If there is one plus in her working life it is insisting on taking Sunday off. Most maids don’t get this benefit. Maybe, she can do this as she has a backup. Her two grownup children are reasonably well settled by their standards and can take care of her if it comes to the crunch.

The big thing that happened in her life decades ago was the elderly lady of a Marwari family she worked for growing very fond of her. Dida, or granny, did not only offer to pay for a small plot of land for her but got her son to check it out and get it registered in her name. This has enabled her to get a grant of a little over a lakh under the government’s rural housing scheme to build a one room pucca home and a toilet. Around 10 per cent of it has gone to the gram panchayat dada middleman and the house has only a tin roof but still it makes her better off than most other maids.

If there are pluses and minuses in Anima’s life, for Mamoni who does household chores, it is mostly minus. She is plump, in early middle age and has a bad back. We have got her a swab with a long handle so she does not have to bend to wipe the floor. The biggest tragedy in her life is two of her children in their early teens are disabled from birth.

The eldest daughter, who she thought had been married off well and has a son not quite ten, was recently thrown out of her home by an abusive husband. Mamoni’s husband peddles a cycle rickshaw. He could not afford to pay the Rs 10,000 to the rickshaw pullers’ union to get a place in the “line”, a stand near the bus stop which gives some kind of captive business. But they took pity on him and let him pay just Rs 2,500.

As maids go, the most well off is our other maid Ganga who is young, hugely energetic and works part time in an incredible number of households. (My wife says, always employ two and divide up the work so you will not be left in the lurch when one is absent.) She does her work at lightning speed without any concern for quality.

By their standards she earns a bomb and insists on two days off in a month. The big thing for her is putting her little boy in a low cost private English medium school. We realized this when she declared one day that she would be late for work as she had been called for a meeting by the “Aunty” at her son’s school. Had it been a vernacular school it would have been “Didimoni”. Her husband also pedals a rickshaw and she is clearly the main bread earner.

These women are no angels, in fact, quite flawed. Anima has a habit of walking off with little things. So my wife has put her under covert vigil and keeps an eye on valuable groceries like garam masala. Mamoni does her job well but when she takes a few days off, she never returns to work on time. And Ganga’s work is utterly slipshod.

When housewives in our complex meet, a major topic of discussion is how terrible the maids are. And there is a compact among the housewives to pay at similar rates; so no one pays too well out of turn, forcing the rest to pay more. In fact, the maids are perfectly rational economic agents. Their work gives them zero job satisfaction and there is no incentive to do any better.

But the maids perform a critical social function. After being married and bearing children at a very early age, they spend the rest of their lives carrying the major load of keeping their families together. Most importantly, they try to give their children some education in the hope that they will have a better life. The maids are a force for social stability (they keep alive the institution of the family) and upward mobility among some of the poorest in our society.