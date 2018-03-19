Odisha to start affordable housing project at Kalinga Nagar

Odisha government has decided to start an affordable housing project on a 2.79 acre land at Kalinga Nagar Development Authority area in Jajpur district, Chief Secretary A P Padhi has said.

This was decided at the first meeting of the Empowered Committee on Comprehensive Development Plan at state secretariat here yesterday.

"Approval of this project is a major step towards development of social infrastructure in Kalinga Nagar Development Authority (KNDA)," Padhi who chaired the meeting said.

Padhi asked the KNDA to protect the government land from encroachment and also stressed stopping illegal constructions and recovery of encroached land.

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said an advisory committee for KNDA has been constituted by involving all the major stakeholders.

The KNDA covers 161 revenue villages spreading over an area of 458.78 sq km. The land for approved housing project has been identified in Upargar Mouza under Vaysanaga Tehsil.

The project will be developed in PPP mode and around 480 dwelling units will be allotted to economically weaker sections as per the provisions of affordable housing scheme.