Odisha to include children above 6 years in sero-survey

For asymptomatic novel coronavirus infection among children, the guidelines recommended no specific medication and promoted COVID-appropriate behaviour. (Representative Image)

Anticipating a possible third wave of COVID-19 to affect children, the Odisha government has decided to include those above six years in the ensuing fourth sero-survey to assess the presence of antibodies.

The sero-survey will be conducted from June 17 in three districts - Ganjam, Rayagadda and Koraput, said Sanghamitra Pati, director of the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), a unit of ICMR.

"For the first time, children above 6 years will be brought under the ambit of this survey," Pati said, adding, the exercise will be completed in four days.

The sero-survey will be carried out in 70 districts across India, she said.

All the procedures will be similar to the previous such surveys.

Official sources said as many as 43,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among children in the age group of 0-14 years in Odisha so far.

Health experts said the outcome of the sero-survey will help the state government prepare strategies to face another wave of the pandemic.