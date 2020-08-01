App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha records highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases, toll mounts to 187

Ganjam district, which has emerged as Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 99 fatalities.

PTI

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases on Saturday pushing the state's tally to 33,479 Saturday and the toll rose to 187 with 10 more deaths, a health department official said.

The 10 fresh fatalities were reported from four districts. Ganjam reported the highest five deaths, three in Khurda and one each in Gajapati and Sundergarh districts, the official said.

Ganjam district, which has emerged as Odisha's coronavirus hotspot, has so far accounted for 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda which reported 25 deaths, he said.

Apart from the 10 fatalities, another 30-year-old COVID-19 positive male patient of Nayagarh district died due to acute chronic kidney disease and septic shock. With this, the number of COVID-19 positive patients succumbing to other reasons has gone up to 38 in the state, the official said.

Of the new cases, 993 people were detected positive from quarantine centres, he said adding contact tracing and follow up action have been initiated.

The districts reporting high numbers of fresh cases include Ganjam (308), Khurda (285), Rayagada (164) and Gajapati (108). Odisha now has 12,736 active cases, while 20,518 patients have recovered from the contagion so far, the department said.

Saturday's 1,602 new cases is considered as the highest ever single day spike in the state so far as Odisha had reported 1,594 fresh positive cases on July 23.

Seven of the states 30 districts presently have a caseload of more than 1,000. Ganjam tops the list with 10,672 cases followed by Khurda-4485 and Cuttack-2125 cases. The state on Friday conducted 14,135 sample tests taking the total corona tests to 5,28,708, he said.
First Published on Aug 1, 2020 07:38 pm

