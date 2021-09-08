MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Odisha issues guidelines for stricter implementation of COVID norms in schools amid surge in infection among children

The fresh guideline was issued by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday after some children and teachers tested positive for the infection in Dhenkanal and Bargarh districts.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The Odisha government has issued a fresh guideline calling for stricter implementation of COVID norms in schools amid a surge in infection among children.

Of the 762 new COVID-19 patients in the state, 102 are in the 0-18 age group. However, the infection rate among the children slightly dipped to 13.38 per cent on Wednesday from 14.57 per cent on the previous day.

The fresh infections reported in 29 of the 30 districts pushed the state's caseload to 10,13,567. Eight fresh fatalities took the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,070, a health official said.

The fresh guideline was issued by the School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday after some children and teachers tested positive for the infection in Dhenkanal and Bargarh districts.

It said that students, teachers and other staffers have to mandatorily wear masks to enter the schools where classes are being held for students of standards 9, 10 and 12.

Close

Related stories

A COVID monitor, preferably the PET of the school, will have to ensure strict adherence to social distancing norms. Anyone exhibiting even mild symptoms must be refrained from entering the schools. Thermal screening and availability of sanitiser at the entrance have to be ensured, the notification said.

While both offline and online classes will continue, no student must be forced to attend the physical classes, it said.

The second wave of the pandemic has claimed the lives of 39 children, with 13 deaths being reported between August 10 and 31.

Of the 762 new cases, 443 were reported in quarantine centres, while 319 infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 314, followed by Cuttack (119). Boudh did not report any fresh infection.

Dhenkanal and Khurda districts registered two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was reported in Angul, Balasore, Keonjhar and Koraput. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 6,853 active cases. Khurda remains in the 'red zone' with 2,617 patients still infected with the disease.

As many as 9,98,591 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far, including 801 on Tuesday.

The state has thus far tested over 1.85 crore samples for COVID-19, including 64,602 on Tuesday. The daily test positivity rate stood at 1.17 per cent.

The administration has inoculated over 2.42 crore people, of whom 59.98 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
Tags: #Coronairus #Current Affairs #education #inda #Odisha #School
first published: Sep 8, 2021 04:55 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.