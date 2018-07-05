App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha government seeks clarification on governor's aircraft bill

It also requested the Raj Bhavan to "return the same after signing the necessary user's certificate for further necessary action at this end".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Odisha government has sought a clarification from Raj Bhawan on Governor Ganeshi Lal's Rs 46.18 lakh aircraft and chopper bill during his visit to New Delhi and Sirsa, his hometown in Haryana, last month.

"It may kindly be intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon'ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight, and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose or not," Indira Behera, deputy secretary in the General Administration Department, wrote to special secretary to the governor yesterday.

The letter enclosed the invoice of Pinnacle Air Private Limited towards use of twin-engine Jet Aircraft Legacy 650 (VT-AOK) from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on June 10 and back from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on June 13 amounting to Rs 41.18 lakh and the use of chopper from New Delhi to Sirsa on June 10 amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

It also requested the Raj Bhavan to "return the same after signing the necessary user's certificate for further necessary action at this end".

When contacted, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, "We will submit the user's certificate as required by the state government".
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.