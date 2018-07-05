Odisha government seeks clarification on governor's aircraft bill

The Odisha government has sought a clarification from Raj Bhawan on Governor Ganeshi Lal's Rs 46.18 lakh aircraft and chopper bill during his visit to New Delhi and Sirsa, his hometown in Haryana, last month.

"It may kindly be intimated the reason and circumstances for hiring of a helicopter for use of Hon'ble Governor and deviation in the approved schedule of the flight, and whether approval of the competent authority has been taken for the purpose or not," Indira Behera, deputy secretary in the General Administration Department, wrote to special secretary to the governor yesterday.

The letter enclosed the invoice of Pinnacle Air Private Limited towards use of twin-engine Jet Aircraft Legacy 650 (VT-AOK) from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi on June 10 and back from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on June 13 amounting to Rs 41.18 lakh and the use of chopper from New Delhi to Sirsa on June 10 amounting to Rs 5 lakh.

It also requested the Raj Bhavan to "return the same after signing the necessary user's certificate for further necessary action at this end".

When contacted, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, "We will submit the user's certificate as required by the state government".