Odisha 10th Result 2021 | BSE Odisha result to be released today @bseodisha.ac.in: How to check and other details

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will declare its Odisha HSC or class 10 board exams 2021 results on June 25.

According to the notification, Odisha class 10 Result 2021 for Annual HSC, State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination will be placed before the examination committee at 1 pm.

“After being approved by the Examination Committee, the results of all the above three examinations will be published from the BSE (Board of Secondary Education) head office at Cuttack at 4 pm,” an official release said.

The results will be available for the students on the official website - bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in from 6 pm onwards.

Here's how to check the results:

Visit the website bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the link for the class 10 results

Click on this link and enter your credentials to view the results

Your class 10 BSE Odisha result will be available for download

Take a print out of the result for future reference

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, one needs to type OR01 roll number and send SMS to 56767650.

On April 21, the state had cancelled the class 10 board exams due to rising COVID-19 cases. The exams were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 15.

Later in June, the council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) also cancelled Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 exam 2021.

Evaluation criteria

This year, the results for BSE Odisha Class 10 students have been prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the students in class 9 and Class 10 internal examinations.

As per the notification released by the board, the marks secured by the candidates in the following examinations shall be uploaded.

The board will take into consideration the two highest marks in each subject from the three practice tests conducted in Class-10.

School wise merit list shall be prepared after giving appropriate weightage to marks secured and uploaded in above examinations.

40 percent weightage will be given to highest marks secured in Class 9 exams in each subject. This is required as attendance in Class 10 which started from 08/01/2021 was optional including the days of practice tests.

In case a candidate has not appeared in any of the practice tests of Class 10 exam, 100 percent weightage will be given to the mark secured in 4 Class 9 exam (both half yearly & annual) and subject wise highest marks will be taken into consideration.

Two highest marks in all subject out of three practice tests conducted in Class 10 will be given weightage of 30 percent each.

In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 percent weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half yearly and annual).

Results of Annual HSC Examination conducted by B.S.E., Odisha of last four years i.e. 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 of the schools will be analysed and basing on the best performance of the school in last four years, maximum no. of different grades bagged by each school shall be found out.

For more information, students are requested to check the official website for more updates on Odisha 10th Result 2021.