Nurses at Delhi AIIMS go on indefinite strike against suspension of union president

The nurses at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went on an indefinite strike on April 26 in protest against the suspension of nursing officer Harish Kajla by the hospital administration a day earlier.

Nursing union president Kajla was suspended on April 25 with immediate effect for allegedly disrupting OT patient services on April 22. The union is demanding the immediate revocation of the suspension.

In a letter, the nurses union said Kajla was suspended without citing proper reasons, forcing them to go on strike. They also demanded “stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT".

The institute has issued a memorandum to maintain peace and harmony on the campus.

"No employee of staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason whatsoever or disrupt the work or aid or abet such disruption or cessation. No use of loudspeakers or shouting of slogans, demonstration, Dharna within the campus," the memorandum said.

It has prohibited gate meetings or protests within 500 meter radius from AIIMS' boundary.

"No resort to any disruptive activity. All Trade Union activities will be carried outside the campus. Any violation will result into disciplinary and other actions," it wrote.



The suspension of Kajla which was signed by director Randeep Guleria read, "A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer, AIIMS, New Delhi. The undersigned in excercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (I) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services Rule 1965 read with Regulaton 33 of AIIMS Regulations 2019, hereby places Harish Kumar Kajla under suspension with immediate effect."

On April 22, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) had complained against Kajla for alleged misbehaviour with a resident doctor and sought disciplinary action.

“A very disgraceful and unprovoked incident of misbehavior towards a resident doctor on duty took place in the morning hours of April 22. The accused person, who has been identified as Harish Kajla, not only outraged the modesty of a resident doctor but also disrupted the essential services by instigating the OT staff,” the RDA said in the complaint letter to the AIIMS administration.

The AIIMS administration issued a show-cause notice to some nursing officers on April 23 for protests at the main operation theatre (OT), which led to the cancellation of over 50 planned surgeries a day before.

