App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Dec 25, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of patients with respiratory problems spikes when pollution level is high: AIIMS director

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there has been an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with complaints of respiratory problems and after suffering cardiac arrests during the months when pollution levels are high.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many Indian cities battle air pollution, officials at the country's top medical institute AIIMS said poor air quality has increased the number of patients visiting hospitals with respiratory problems. All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said there has been an increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals with complaints of respiratory problems and after suffering cardiac arrests during the months when pollution levels are high.

Studies are being conducted to asses the impact of pollution on public health, he told reporters at the sidelines of an event at the AIIMS here.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday as meteorological conditions continued to be unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants. The city is facing its worst pollution crisis since Diwali.

While the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the overall air quality index (AQI) at 'severe' level of 416, the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) recorded an AQI of 423.

While, the national capital has been battling air pollution for quite a few years now, air quality in Kolkata has dropped significantly over the last few months and in November it was the most polluted city in India.

Guleria asked people to avoid visiting most polluted areas and taking preventive measures.
First Published on Dec 25, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.