NTPC power generation up 7.45 percent in April-June at 69.2 Billion

State-run power giant NTPC today said it has recorded its highest quarterly power generation of 69.2 billion units (BU) in April-June this fiscal which is 7.45 per cent more than that in the year-ago period. "NTPC has achieved highest quarterly generation of 69.2 BU against the previous highest of 68.6 BU (in Q4 or January-March of FY 2017-18). Generation growth is up by 7.45 per cent with respect to Q1 of last fiscal," a company statement said.

NTPC Group recorded the highest quarterly generation of 76.9 BU against the previous highest of 76.1 BU (in Q4 of FY 2017-18). "This shows that the company is fully prepared to meet the spurt in demand," NTPC said.

NTPC Joint Venture Stations also recorded the highest quarterly generation of 7,701 million units (MU). The company's highest renewable energy generation of 411.24 MU is also a highlight of this quarter.

The company has total installed capacity of 53,651MW from its 21 coal based, 7 gas based, 11 solar PV, 1 hydro, 1 small hydro, 1 wind and 9 subsidiaries / joint venture power stations.

NTPC is currently implementing an additional capacity of over 20,000 MW at multiple locations across the country.