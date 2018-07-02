App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC power generation up 7.45 percent in April-June at 69.2 Billion

NTPC Group recorded the highest quarterly generation of 76.9 BU against the previous highest of 76.1 BU (in Q4 of FY 2017-18). "This shows that the company is fully prepared to meet the spurt in demand," NTPC said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run power giant NTPC today said it has recorded its highest quarterly power generation of 69.2 billion units (BU) in April-June this fiscal which is 7.45 per cent more than that in the year-ago period. "NTPC has achieved highest quarterly generation of 69.2 BU against the previous highest of 68.6 BU (in Q4 or January-March of FY 2017-18). Generation growth is up by 7.45 per cent with respect to Q1 of last fiscal," a company statement said.

NTPC Group recorded the highest quarterly generation of 76.9 BU against the previous highest of 76.1 BU (in Q4 of FY 2017-18). "This shows that the company is fully prepared to meet the spurt in demand," NTPC said.

NTPC Joint Venture Stations also recorded the highest quarterly generation of 7,701 million units (MU). The company's highest renewable energy generation of 411.24 MU is also a highlight of this quarter.

The company has total installed capacity of 53,651MW from its 21 coal based, 7 gas based, 11 solar PV, 1 hydro, 1 small hydro, 1 wind and 9 subsidiaries / joint venture power stations.

NTPC is currently implementing an additional capacity of over 20,000 MW at multiple locations across the country.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Comoany #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.