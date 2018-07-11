App
HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 08:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE conducts live trading from disaster recovery site

A disaster recovery site is necessary for all critical institutions like exchanges so that operations can be conducted seamlessly and smoothly in case an extraneous event hits the functioning of the main trading centre in Mumbai.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading stock exchange NSE today said it has successfully completed two-day live trading from its disaster recovery (DR) site. It was conducted on July 9-10, National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

According to the exchange, the entire technology and business operations were executed from the DR site which is located in another city and is a replica of the main production site in Mumbai.

"The live trading was to simulate a level 4 city wide disaster, in which the main site would not be available," the exchange said in a statement.

NSE said that the exercise was done in a smooth manner and has demonstrated the robustness of its DR capabilities. The entire activity was done without affecting the market participants including members, clearing banks and depositories.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 07:26 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #National Stock Exchange

