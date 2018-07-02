App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

NRL becomes 1st oil PSU to introduce online legal compliance

'Legatrix' is a onestop solution for effectively managing the organisations legal and regulatory compliances through monitoring control at different levels, a press release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) in Assam has become the first oil public sector undertaking (PSU) to adopt an online legal compliance system by introducing 'Legatrix'.



It encompasses the requirements of laws like labour, taxation, IT, commercial, export-import, corporate laws and other industry-specific laws, it said.

This initiative augments the NRLs contribution towards the Digital India Mission and induces greater transparency in its operations, the release said.

The cloud-based compliance management system was inaugurated by Managing Director S K Barua at the companys corporate office in Guwahati recently.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:55 pm

