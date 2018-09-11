App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Not possible to introduce ghost entries into Aadhaar database: UIDAI

In an official statement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stressed that its system cannot be bypassed while refuting all suggestions of its software and ID database being purportedly compromised.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The UIDAI said Tuesday no operator can make or update Aadhaar unless an individual gives biometrics details, debunking reports that Aadhaar software was being purportedly hacked.

In an official statement, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stressed that its system cannot be bypassed while refuting all suggestions of its software and ID database being purportedly compromised.

Such claims "lack substance and are baseless", it said.

Referring to a news report of Aadhaar enrolment software being allegedly hacked, the UIDAI statement claimed that "certain vested interests are deliberately trying to create confusion in the minds of people which is completely unwarranted".

related news

The UIDAI said that it matches all the biometric -- 10 fingerprints and both iris -- of a resident enrolling for Aadhaar with the biometrics of all Aadhaar holders before issuing an Aadhaar, and so the claims of introducing information into Aadhaar database were "completely unfounded".

The Aadhaar-issuing body further said it has taken all necessary safeguards to ensure complete security of residents' data ranging from full encryption at the time of capture to tamper resistance, and from physical and network security to stringent audit mechanism and monitoring.

"UIDAI further clarified that no operator can make or update Aadhaar unless resident himself give his biometric," the nodal body said and listed out the stringent enrolment and updation procedures followed by it.

"Therefore it is not possible to introduce ghost entries into Aadhaar database," UIDAI statement said.

Any operator found violating the stipulated processes or indulging in fraudulent or corrupt practices, is blocked and blacklisted by the UIDAI, which also imposes financial penalty up to Rs 1 lakh per instance. As on date over 50,000 operators have been blacklisted, it said.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.