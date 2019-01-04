App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not current or former Defence Minister, PM Modi is guilty of corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier during the discussion, Sitharaman had said that the Congress had been unable to add a single aircraft during its 10-year tenure

In another showdown in Parliament over the Rafale deal on January 4, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, responding to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech, said he was not accusing the current or the former Defence Minister of being involved in the Rafale scam.

"The Defence Minister said we are accusing her... I am not accusing you, and neither am I accusing Mr. Parrikar. I am accusing PM Narendra Modi. Other than defending a lie, you have done no wrong," Gandhi said.

Stating that the Defence Minister did not mention industrialist Anil Ambani even once, Gandhi said in his annual report, Ambani wrote about the largest offset contract but Sitharaman did not mention his name.

"The main question is, how did Anil Ambani get the contract and who gave it to him?" Gandhi said.

Gandhi also asked whether defence officials who have been negotiating for "8-10 years" object to the "bypass surgery" done by Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier during the discussion, Sitharaman had said that the Congress party had been unable to add a single aircraft during its 10-year tenure.

"The deal did not suit you... the deal did not give you money. When I raised this question, I raise it because the Congress party should now stand not to ask questions, but to reply to what I am asking," she had earlier said.

The Defence Minister had also said that for the Congress, the interest of the treasury was more important than national interest.

Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 06:05 pm

