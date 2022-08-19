Northern lights as viewed from space. See stunning photos

Parts of the United States are likely to get a chance to witness the stunning Aurora Borealis this weekend because of a geomagnetic storm from the sun.

Eruptions from the sun have already caused the dazzling phenomena at several latitudes, which astronauts could watch from space.

NASA's Bob Hines shared striking photos of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station, over 200 miles above the Earth.

"Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!!," he tweeted on Saturday morning. "Thankful for the recent solar activity resulting in these wonderful sights!"

Aurora Borealis or northern lights occur when charged particles in the solar wind collide with particles in Earth's upper atmosphere.

They are usually seen closer to the poles but Coronal Mass Ejections -- ejection of plasma with its embedded magnetic field -- from the Sun can cause auroras at lower altitudes.

The United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) put out an alert for geomagnetic ejections from August 17 to August 19.

"Forecast confidence is low to moderate regarding Earth impact of these CMEs (coronal mass ejections) as most of the ejecta is expected to pass either ahead or south of Earth’s orbit," the agency said. "However, model runs indicate combined arrival of some of these CMEs at or in the vicinity of Earth beginning 18 Aug – therefore, the G3 (Strong) storm watch is in effect for that day."

A G3-level storm is likely to cause minimum impact on technology (satellites, power grids) but is likely to drive the aurora further away from the poles.

"If other factors come together, the aurora might be seen over portions of Pennsylvania, Iowa, to northern Oregon," NOAA said.

Canada has already witnessed the spectacle.

Aurora Borealis was seen in the country Manitoba and Ontario provinces on Thursday.