North Korea continued to develop key rocket-engine facility ahead of Trump-Kim summit: Report

North Korea had continued to develop a key rocket-engine facility in the run-up to Kim Jong Un’s summit with US President Donald Trump, an independent analysis of satellite imagery by some researchers suggested.

The Middlebury Institute of International Studies report found that North Korea had recently expanded a factory complex in the eastern city of Hamhung that produces key engines for solid-fuel ballistic missiles. “The expansion suggests that, despite hopes for denuclearisation, Kim Jong Un is committed to increasing North Korea’s stockpile of nuclear-armed missiles,” the report’s authors David Schmerler and Jeffrey Lewis wrote.

The analysis, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is the latest to undercut Trump’s assurances that North Korea is “no longer a nuclear threat” after his June 12 meeting with Kim in Singapore. US intelligence officials have separately concluded that Kim was seeking to conceal his nuclear weapons stockpile and had no intention of surrendering his arsenal, NBC News reported.

The Middlebury report examined imagery from the weeks before the Trump-Kim summit, in which Kim agreed to “work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula". The expansion efforts came after the North Korean leader made a similar denuclearisation pledge during his April 27 meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The expansion suggests that Kim is working to make good on his May 2017 order, following a successful test of a Pukguksong-2 missile, to “rapidly mass-produce” the rocket. While Kim has subsequently pledged to halt nuclear-weapons tests, he hasn’t said anything about production and has made no commitment to disarm.