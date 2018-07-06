App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

North Delhi mayor Adesh Gupta meets DDA VC; seeks land for multi-level parking lots

The mayor also sought relaxations in height norms for Gandhi Maidan and Idgah parking lots to construct parking as well as commercial spaces so that revenue generating options could be explored.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta today met DDA's Vice Chairman Udai Pratap Singh, seeking land and clearances for carrying out construction of the proposed multi-level parking lots at various places to boost revenues of the cash-strapped civic body. "During the meeting, Gupta asked additional land for the construction of proposed multi-level parking at Idgah area since the current parking space there is not sufficient for it.

"Besides, he also asked land for constructing parking lots at Rohini, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Prasad Nagar, Rajendra Place and Patel Nagar to benefit the citizens residing in DDA colonies at these places," the NDMC said in a statement.

The mayor also sought relaxations in height norms for Gandhi Maidan and Idgah parking lots to construct parking as well as commercial spaces so that revenue generating options could be explored.

He also asked for the approval for construction of multi-level parking and commercial spaces at seven existing parking sites of the NDMC in Rajender Place, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Leader of House in the BJP-led NDMC, Tilak Raj Kataria today said, he has written a letter to municipal commissioner of the NDMC to issue directions to officials concerned to conduct a survey of 155 roads in the commercial and mixed land use category.

The corporation had already passed a resolution in the meeting of the municipal House on June 18.
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 12:30 pm

tags #Currrent Affairs #Delhi #India

