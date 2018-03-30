Normalcy restored in parts of Asansol, prohibitory orders in force

Prohibitory orders remained in force and Internet services suspended here today even as life was limping back to normal in the southern parts of the town, official sources said.

Shops and markets opened and vehicles started plying in the southern parts of Asansol, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) P Roychowdhury said, adding that tension still prevailed in the northern parts of the town.

There was no fresh incident of violence, but the prohibitory orders were in force in Asansol, he said.

Internet services would remain suspended till April 4, the SDO added.

The police staged a route march in the town to instill a sense of security among the people, he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had held a high-level meeting at the secretariat in Kolkata yesterday, after returning from New Delhi, to review the situation in the Asansol-Raniganj area. The chief secretary, the home secretary, the director general of police (DGP) and the ADGP (law and order) were present at the meeting.

One person was killed and two police officers injured in the violence that had erupted in the area on Sunday and Monday.

The Imam of Noorani Masjid, Imdatullah Rashid, had yesterday said his younger son was killed in the violence and that his body was found on Wednesday night.

There was no confirmation from the police about the incident.

The Imam has appealed to the people to restore peace in the area.

Union minister Babul Supriyo had last night said two FIRs were lodged against him by the police, following which he also filed a complaint against the police.

Supriyo and state BJP Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee were stopped by the police from entering the Asansol-Raniganj area.

A scuffle had ensued between BJP supporters and the police when the Union minister tried to enter Asansol, his Lok Sabha constituency.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee had accused the BJP of trying to destroy the peace and communal harmony in the state.

"When police is patrolling the area, why do they want to visit Raniganj? Are they not satisfied after unleashing violence for the last two days?" he had asked.