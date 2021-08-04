No vaccination at civic, govt centres in Mumbai today due to shortage of doses: BMC

(Representative image)

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai on Wednesday due to paucity of vaccine doses, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the BMC said the inoculation drive will resume once it receives a fresh stock of vaccines.

'Citizens of Mumbai are constantly informed about the vaccination, depending upon the stock of vaccines received, and an appropriate decision is taken,' it said.

This is the first time that the city civic authority has suspended the inoculation drive this month due to shortage of vaccines. Last month, it had suspended the vaccination drive in the city at least thrice because of the same reason.

According to the BMC, so far 73,36,171 citizens have been inoculated in the metropolis. Out of them, 18,09,075 beneficiaries have received both the doses.

Currently, there are 428 active COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai - 294 operated by the BMC, 20 government-run and 114 private centres.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the fatality count to 15,911, as per the civic body.

There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, it said.