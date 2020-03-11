App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

No time frame can be given for redevelopment of New Delhi station: Piyush Goyal

The process for preparation of Detailed Project Report, master plan and bid documents has been initiated by RLDA, Goyal said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

No time frame can be indicated for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station as the project is first-of-its-kind and "complex" in nature, the railways ministry told parliament on March 11.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Ministry of Railways has entrusted the work of redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station to the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The process for preparation of Detailed Project Report, master plan and bid documents has been initiated by RLDA, he said.

Close
"Station redevelopment projects at this scale in PPP mode are first-of-its-kind and complex in nature, and require detailed techno-financial feasibility studies and statutory clearances from urban/local bodies etc. Therefore, no time frame can be indicated at this stage," Goyal told the House.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Lok Sabha #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.