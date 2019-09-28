App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

No talks with Pak unless it acts against terrorism: Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on September 27 said there cannot be any talks with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on September 27 said there cannot be any talks with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorism.  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also clarified this, that talks with the neighbouring country can be held only when it takes action against terrorists, he said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a global spiritual meet here, the MoS for parliamentary affairs said world peace is a requirement of the modern era.

"It is needed that you unite the world and I believe that India is going to take the lead in establishing world peace," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 28, 2019 05:54 pm

tags #Business #Pakistan #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.