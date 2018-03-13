App
Mar 12, 2018 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

No reason to delay trial in actress attack case: Kerala HC

The high court posted the case for hearing on March 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Kerala high court today observed that there was no reason to delay trial in the case of an attack on a noted south Indian actress, in which popular Malayalam actor Dileep was an accused.

Justice Sunil Thomas made the observation while hearing a petition filed by Dileep seeking a copy of digital evidence of the alleged attack on the actress by a gang of men in a moving car here in February last year.

In his plea filed in the high court last week, Dileep said he was denied the rights of a defendant by a trial court in Angamaly.

He moved the high court when the trial court was set to commence trial proceedings at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court this week.

Last month, the Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court dismissed a plea by Dileep seeking copies of visuals of the alleged sexual assault committed on the actress by the gang.

The magistrate court had accepted the argument of the prosecution that the clippings could be misused by Dileep, affecting the privacy of the actress.

Dileep is eighth among the 12 accused in the case. He secured bail nearly three months after his arrest on July 10 last year.

The key accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, has been in jail since his arrest early last year.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by Suni and his accomplices, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17 last year and later escaped.

