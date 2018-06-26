App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

No probe will be ordered into 'exchange of currency' in Ahmedabad Cooperative Bank: Yashwant Sinha

According to reports, currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore were deposited in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank within five days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha today said the government would not order any probe into the reports of exchange of currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, in which BJP president Amit Shah is a director, within five days of the announcement of demonetisation.

There is an "undeclared Emergency" in the country which is more dangerous than the one declared by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, he said, addressing an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rally here over phone.

The former Union finance minister said democracy was in danger and a "joke of the Constitution was being made".

"All the government agencies and institutions are being misused and are working on their direction," Sinha, who quit the BJP in April, said.

related news

"They would order probes in cases involving others, but they won't order any probe into the allegations levelled against those in high positions in the (Union) government," he said.

According to reports, currency notes worth Rs 745.58 crore were deposited in the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank within five days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing demonetisation on November 8, 2016.

“The BJP president is serving as a director in the bank, in which the currency was exchanged,” Sinha said and asked "Who will order a probe into the alleged currency exchange in the bank.”

Sinha said, "Democracy was in danger and all the government institutions and agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department were being misused and were working on their direction."

He pointed out that a retired Supreme Court judge had said not everything was well within the judiciary.

Sinha appealed to the people to hit the roads and raises their voices against this “undeclared Emergency”.

Due to health issues, Sinha could not attend the AAP's “Jan Adhikar Rally” organised at the Beniabagh ground and addressed the gathering through phone.

Sinha said as he could not attend the rally, BJP leader and film actor Shatrughan Sinha was representing him.

“In today's undeclared Emergency, there is an atmosphere of fear which has come unannounced. It did not happen suddenly, therefore we did not realise. It's like a slow poison which is being injected into the body politic and is more dangerous than the Emergency of Indira Gandhi,” Sinha said.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.